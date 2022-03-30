The 2021 golf season was one of the most successful in many years for the IF-A girls, as the Cadets booked an appearance in the Class 2A Regional Finals. While a portion of the contributors graduated, Olivia French and Brooke Regan bring back experience on the links for the team.
It would be easy to say that last spring was one of the better seasons the Iowa Falls-Alden girls have had on the golf course with a 10-2 record, a third-place finish in the North Central Conference and an appearance in the Class 2A Regional Finals. But head coach Dave Bonde doesn’t look at those things when measuring success.
“We had a good year,” Bonde said. “We never focus on wins and losses or success and failure, but with the girls coming back, it should be a fun year. We measure on whether the girls enjoy the sport or not and whether they’ve grown individually and gained confidence – that’s how I measure us at the end of the season.”
