Abby Harding, here running in the season-opening Cadet Invite, was the third Cadet to cross the line at Thursday's strange Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown. She was also one of three to finish in the top-five, and one of all seven Cadets to finish in the top-10 in what endded up being a dual.
The first real indication of how each school district’s return-to-learn plan affects athletic events showed up in Marshalltown Thursday. Instead of one big race, the absence of teams from Des Moines and Iowa City split the Bobcat Invite into six.
The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR girls won what ended up being a dual with East Marshall as the only two small schools to field a full team. The boys finished third, on the sixth runner tiebreaker, in a race that featured just five full squads.
(0) comments
