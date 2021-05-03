Dave Bonde knows exactly where his Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls lost their North Central Conference battle with Humboldt Friday night. Putting on the tricky Meadow Hills Golf Course greens in Iowa Falls is what did them in in a 190-202 loss to the Wildcats.
“The girls played well, but I think we fell short on the greens tonight,” Bonde said. “We had several balls on the greens in regulation and then three and four putted. To compete with the better teams, we can't do that. We are going to work hard on our putting and hopefully that will pay off at the conference meet.”
