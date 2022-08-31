Nakia Ollivierre, seen here in the season opener last week, won her second race in as many tries Tuesday night. She won the Mason city Newman Invite to pace the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets to their first team win of the season. The Cadet freshman beat the number two runners from Class 3A and 2A in the process.
When the rankings came out earlier in the week, the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet girls were ranked 18th in Class 3A with Teah Miller (16th) and Abby Harding (17th) also on the poll. That could change for the next ratings after Tuesday night’s Newman Invite in Mason City.
The Cadets won the meet, beating second-rated Clear Lake who was missing one of their top girls. Freshman Nakia Ollivierre, unranked, took her second gold medal in as many races in the process. She bested second-ranked in Class 2A Katelyn Johnson of Osage by 14 seconds and Class 3A second-rated Addison Doughan 46 ticks. It was the second time Ollivierre beat Doughan this season.
