Sage Heitland won two matches Monday night in Iowa Falls. The first, as the number five single, kept the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls in the running for a win against Grundy Center. The second, teamed with Hailey Bridgewater in the third doubles propelled the hosts to a victory.
The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls tennis team was not quite on the ropes Monday night. Playing at home, in Assembly Park, they were tied with the visiting Grundy Center Spartans 3-3 entering doubles play. That meant a race to two to decide the winner.
The two squads split the first two doubles matches, putting the balance of the non-conference meet on the last four girls on the court. In almost anti-climactic fashion, Sage Heitland and Hailey Bridgewater beat GC’s Jenna Oltman and Juliana Corbett 8-2 to give the hosts a 5-4 win on the final match of the night.
