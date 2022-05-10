With Abby Ites adding on to her program-best goals total in a season, the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet girls reached a team goal with a 5-0 win over Humboldt Monday night in Humboldt.
The win bumped them up to 12-2 on the season and 10-0 in the North Central Conference. That is the most wins in a season by a Cadet squad. They have not given up a goal in their last eight matches, outscoring opponents 50-0. On the season, the Cadets have a 71-4 goal advantage.
