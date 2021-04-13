Iowa Falls-Alden's Jaden Damiano battles with South Hardin's Ryan Walters during the shuttle hurdle event at Tuesday's Cadet Relays. The hosts finished third in the team standings, one spot in front of the Tigers. AGWSR was ninth.
Three greenbelt area track teams - Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR - could only muster a combined three golds at Tuesday's Cadet Relays, but there were enough solid performances from the Cadets and Tigers for both teams to finish among the top four squads.
Dike-New Hartford (162 points) won the team championship by 42.5 points over runner-up West Fork's 119.5 tally. IF-A was third with 94.5 while SH claimed the fourth spot (85). The Cougars were ninth with 36.5 points.
