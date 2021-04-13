Damiano and Walters
Iowa Falls-Alden's Jaden Damiano battles with South Hardin's Ryan Walters during the shuttle hurdle event at Tuesday's Cadet Relays. The hosts finished third in the team standings, one spot in front of the Tigers. AGWSR was ninth.

 Justin Ites/Times Citizen

Three greenbelt area track teams - Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR - could only muster a combined three golds at Tuesday's Cadet Relays, but there were enough solid performances from the Cadets and Tigers for both teams to finish among the top four squads.

Dike-New Hartford (162 points) won the team championship by 42.5 points over runner-up West Fork's 119.5 tally. IF-A was third with 94.5 while SH claimed the fourth spot (85). The Cougars were ninth with 36.5 points.

Cale Culver
AGWSR's Cale Culver clocked an 11.81 time to win the 100 meters at Tuesday's Cadet Relays.
Mason Sheldahl and Gavin Stalzer
South Hardin's 4x800 relay team - anchored by Mason Sheldahl - finished one spot (second place) in front of IF-A. Gavin Stalzer (pictured behind Sheldahl) ran the fourth leg for the Cadets.

