Quinton Jaeger prepares to hand the baton to Andrew Bicknese to begin the final leg of the 4x200 relay at Tuesday's Cadet Relays. Iowa Falls-Alden won that event, but settled for second-place in the team race. Dike-New Hartford won the championship by one point.
The 2023 version of the Gerry Lenguadoro Cadet Relays morphed into a two-team race at the top of the leaderboard.
Host Iowa Falls-Alden did well to put themselves in position to win a home relays championship for the first time since 2019, but even eight first-place finishes in 19 events was not enough to wrest the championship from the grasp of Dike-New Hartford.
