Lauren Wood
Lauren Wood grabbed the first of four solo wins in Iowa Falls-Alden's 6-3 win over South Hardin Friday in Iowa Falls. She also teamed up with singles winner Aubrey Johnson to win in doubles.

Iowa Falls-Alden head girls tennis coach Ben Jass had no idea what to expect Friday night with the South Hardin Tigers coming to Assembly Park in Iowa Falls. He had his full roster ready to play, but most were left to watch as the visitors arrived with seven girls.

While he was hoping for more matches, he was happy to get the win.

Emma Spieker
Emma Spieker was part of two wins as the South Hardin Tigers fell 6-3 to Iowa Falls-Alden Friday in Iowa Falls. Jaidyn Teske, who won the number one singles, paired with her to win their doubles match.

