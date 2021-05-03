Emma Spieker was part of two wins as the South Hardin Tigers fell 6-3 to Iowa Falls-Alden Friday in Iowa Falls. Jaidyn Teske, who won the number one singles, paired with her to win their doubles match.
Iowa Falls-Alden head girls tennis coach Ben Jass had no idea what to expect Friday night with the South Hardin Tigers coming to Assembly Park in Iowa Falls. He had his full roster ready to play, but most were left to watch as the visitors arrived with seven girls.
While he was hoping for more matches, he was happy to get the win.
