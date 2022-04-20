It took some time, but Iowa Falls-Alden really got going after the shuttle hurdle and turned in four first place finishes on their way to third place at the Lynx Invite – just five points out of first. The South Hardin boys suffered two disqualifications in the relays that really hurt their team standings, finishing eighth.
The race of the night for the Cadets came in the final one of the night – the 4x400. The foursome of Jaden Damiano, Dartanian Morin, Nathan Schmitz and Andrew Bicknese had a gutsy run and great anchor leg by Bicknese. With about 20 meters to go, Bicknese got passed but surged at the end to take the tape and get the win in 3:38.77. That was one of four victories for IF-A.
