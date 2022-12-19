Lauryn Silvey
Lauryn Silvey won her bracket following a pair of head-to-head wins at Saturday's home tournament in Iowa Falls. The Cadet girls secured three golds during the day.

 Marissa Van Wingen/Times Citizen

The Iowa Falls-Alden girls had the opportunity to wrestle on their home mat for the first time in program history, and head coach Andy Raisch expected there would be a little extra desire in the energy tank for his wrestlers.

That prediction was spot on, as the Cadets turned in their strongest performance to date at Saturday's Jones Bros. Invite.

Alaynah Salazar and Cheyenne Simmons
SH-BCLUW teammates Cheyenne Simmons (right) and Alaynah Salazar wrestled each other during Saturday's Jones Bros. Invite in Iowa Falls. Salazar won the bracket and her gold was the only one for the Storm.

