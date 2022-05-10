The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadets fell back to even on the season at 7-7 following a 2-1 loss at Humboldt Monday night. Jannik Brondies scored the lone Cadet goal, which came in the second half.
“What a game that was,” said Cadet head coach Greg Lascheid. “The possession and shot arrow both go to us. We possessed the ball probably 65-70-percent of the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.