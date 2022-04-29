The Aplington Recreational Complex is a long course with a few very long par 4s. Iowa Falls-Alden struggled against some of the top teams in the lower classes as they finished fourth in the four-team tournament.
Winning was last year’s Class 2A third place squad, Grundy Center (161). Aplington-Parkersburg was second (179) followed by Dike-New Hartford (179). The Cadets shot a collective 187.
