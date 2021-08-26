Kacen Boyer
Kacen Boyer strained for yardage during Friday's scrimmage against Aplington-Parkersburg. Iowa Falls-Alden kicks off the season this week at Clear Lake. 

 By Justin Ites

Under a steady rainfall, the Iowa Falls-Alden football team ended a long losing streak to Clear Lake last fall, one of the most memorable wins of the 2020 season.

Now the Cadets and Lions will kick off a 2021 season that features plenty of questions for both programs. The Lions waded through a rare losing season, finishing a 3-6 campaign that featured one playoff victory.

