The Iowa Falls-Alden softball team played a relatively clean game and put themselves in position to score an upset over the sixth-ranked team in Class 1A, but a walk-off infield single with two-outs in the bottom of the seventh gave St. Edmond a 4-3 win.
The Gaels (17-10, 8-2) entered the game in a tie with Webster City for first place in the North Central Conference, but elected to use their solid back-up pitcher - sophomore Payton Bradley (2.66 ERA) - rather than ace Kailli Henning (1.96 ERA).
