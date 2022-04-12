Aaron Halverson was part of four of the six games the Cadets picked up against Aplington-Parkersburg in Iowa Falls Monday night. He won a game as the second single, and three more with partner Tyson Pohlman in doubles play. IF-A lost 9-0.
A week after opening their season with a resounding 7-2 win over North Central Conference rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the Iowa Falls-Alden boys came crashing back to Earth with a 9-0 loss to non-conference power Aplington-Parkersburg. It came in the home opener Monday night at Assembly Park in Iowa Falls.
The visiting Falcons made short work of the Cadets in singles play, taking all six matches in under an hour. A-P surrendered just three games, scoring shutouts in three matches. Lance Smuck picked up two of them in a 10-2 loss at the fourth spot. Aaron Halverson earned the other in a 10-1 loss in the two slot.
