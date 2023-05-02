Olivia French found the tree line here on number five at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls Monday. She carded a team-low 47 to lead the Cadets in a split with Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL to close the regular season.
The wind, gusting upwards of 40-miles per hour at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls Thursday, was a great equalizer. Clear Lake was just the best team there.
The Lions swept Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden with a 176, while sweeping the medals with Rebecca and Meghan DeLong. The host Cadets shot a 194 with Olivia French and Brooke Regan each carding a 47. The Bulldogs brought up the rear with a 228.
