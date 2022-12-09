The Iowa Falls-Alden varsity dance teams won both Class VIII Pom and Class II Kick this year at the ISDTA Championships. Team members and those that performed include: Kenna Jack Foley, Marikate Lancaster, Brenna Krukow, Dani Barr, Zach Hickethier, Hailey Archer, Addison Vanderloop, Kenley Chaplin and Abby Roeske.
The South Hardin varsity dance team returned to the State floor after a long hiatus and returned with a Division I rating and a top 10 finish. Members of the Tiger dance team include front row: Lydia Mueller, Rihana Zapata and Madisun Salazar. Back row: Adel Ardelia, Sadie Roskens, Macy Roskens and Elli Seward.
The AGWSR dance team includes: Back row: Gabrielle Kruger, MaryAnn Winters, Avery Bierman, Kierra Dodd, Giana Flores, Macy Boomgarden, Cali Buseman, Georgia Vaughn, Ellyse Madden. Front row: Kati Homeister, Makayla Nolte, Brianna Kruger, Kylie Sillman. The group finished with Division I ratings in both Class II Hip Hop and Class III Pom.
This weekend was a memorable and historical weekend for area teams at the latest installment of the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association Championships.
A highlight for first-year head coach Chelsea Off and Iowa Falls-Alden is the three titles earned at Wells Fargo Arena over the course of the week. South Hardin sent a team for the first time in many years and AGWSR also competed in multiple categories. Both teams were top-10 in their divisions.
