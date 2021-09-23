Defensive lineman Gavin Cutler came up with some big stops to keep PCM out of the end zone last week. The Cadets shut out the Mustangs and will have another tough opponent this week with highly rated West Marshall.
Iowa Falls-Alden played one of the most complete games in the program's recent history, an impressive 16-0 dismantling of visiting Prairie City-Monroe last week.
That was only one half of the schedule gauntlet that opens Class 2A District 7 play for the Cadets. This week, they travel to State Center to face the other presumed district favorite in West Marshall. Through four games the Trojans have definitely resembled the favorite role.
