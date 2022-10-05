The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet harriers used Tuesday’s Dike-New Hartford Invite in Dike as a final runout to next week’s North Central Conference Meet in Humboldt. They saw the girls, freshly ranked 10th in Class 3A, run shorthanded to fourth while the boys ended 19th.
Freshman Demi Beaubien, a consistent scorer and top-20 finisher for the Cadet girls, was out sick. They still ended up with three in the top-20, led by the bronze finish of Nakia Ollivierre. She ran a personal best to do it. Teah Miller ran a season-best to finish eighth, as did Abby Harding at 20th. Elizabeth Kielty added a personal best to add her 58th place to the Cadet boar, which was rounded out by Caitlyn Archer in 72nd with another PR.
