For a program that has been starving for team wins during the past few seasons, the Iowa Falls-Alden baseball team does not need to apologize for victories, but some of them will be uglier than others.
Friday's North Central Conference opener versus Clarion-Goldfield-Dows featured a misleading final score line for those not in attendance. The Cadets won their second consecutive game, defeating the Cowboys by a 14-8 verdict. But 20 combined runs did not feature the offensive fireworks one would expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.