The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet boys played their seventh game of May on Thursday, ending that stretch with a 4-3 mark after losing 4-0 to Webster City in Webster City. Head coach Greg Lascheid said his squad is tired.
The Lynx used a penalty kick early to take the lead. They added another first half goal, with Cadet goalkeeper Sam Weaver able to stop a second penalty shot, before finishing things off with two in the second half. The last time the two played, WC won 1-0 in overtime in Iowa Falls. Lascheid said the Lynx were much better this time around.
