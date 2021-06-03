Trailing most of the game, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets scored four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-3 in Iowa Falls Wednesday night. The win was IF-A’s first in three tries this season, and started them with a 1-0 mark in the North Central Conference.
Neither team grabbed the upper-hand through the first two innings. Both teams left a runner on in the first, with the Bulldogs also stranding three more in the second. The hosts took a 2-0 lead with a pair in the home third on four singles and a hit batter, and held it until starter Brayden Johnson found trouble in the fifth.
