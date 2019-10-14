Saturday's Hampton-Dumont Invite was the setting for a Class 3A Regional volleyball postseason preview, as Iowa Falls-Alden received the opportunity to play their first round opponent - Roland-Story - at the tournament.
The teams are scheduled to play in Story City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and the Cadets were able to get the better of the Norsemen girls, winning the match in three sets by scores of 21-15, 17-21, 15-13. The final set features a big comeback by the IF-A girls, as they trailed 13-9 before winning the final six points to secure the victory.
