Twenty-four combined seventh and eighth grade middle school athletes attended the first day of the Iowa Falls-Alden MS Football Camp last Tuesday. The three-day camp included a modified combine that gave athletes the chance to complete a 40-yard dash (above) and participate in pass, punt and kick drills.
During the last three years, Jordan Sheehan and other members of the Iowa Falls-Alden middle school football coaching staff have offered a three-day football camp that helps acclimate seventh and eighth graders to the sport.
The first official day of junior high practice is scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 25), which made last week’s camp (Aug. 18-20) an important experience for the young Cadets that will take the field this fall.
