Jacob Schipper (right) was one of the Iowa Falls-Alden High School Football player who helped area youth learn the fundamentals of football at the IF-A Football Camp last week. It all started with warm-ups, including high-legs here.
Football is a rough sport. The more a player knows, the safer and more fun it will be. That’s why Iowa Falls-Alden head high school football coach Don Anderson holds a preseason camp for kids entering third through sixth grade this fall.
Anderson said he wants the almost 60 kids at the camp this past week to have fun playing football. To do that, he said they need to learn the game and how to do it safely.
