Dwight Carlson Northern Pike
Buy Now

Ninety year-old Alden resident Dwight Carlson recently caught a large Northern Pike on West Battle Lake in Ottertail County, MN. Carlson's son Steve, who was with his father, estimated the fish weighed between 12-13 pounds. The father/son duo try to fish together 3-4 times per week.

 Photo Submitted

Ninety year-old Dwight Carlson and his son Steve Carlson try to go fishing three to four times per week.

A recent excursion on West Battle Lake (Ottertail County, MN.) resulted in a big catch for Dwight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.