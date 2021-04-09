It’s still early in the season as South Hardin continues to move pieces to see where they fit the best.
The Tigers competed at the Spartan Invite on Thursday in a misting rain and cold temps and finished third in the eight team field. Hosts Grundy Center won with 205 points, South Tama second (104) and SH third (98.33) with seven medalists.
