The South Hardin Tigers and AGWSR Cougars combined for 13 placings at Thursday’s Pirate Relays in Hudson. SH grabbed 11 of them to finish fifth while AGWSR finish 14th in the 18-team field.
Kael Karr led the charge with two of the area’s top-three finishes. He took second in the high jump, then anchored the shuttle hurdle team of Ryan Walters, Cody Dupee and Nathan Coffman to the only gold medal either local team could find.
