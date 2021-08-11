NICL
The North Iowa Cedar League will have 16 teams this year. But it has changed in other ways. It will be split into three divisions. There are also other changes in store for the conference, including super tournaments and meets and doubleheaders before BCLUW leaves the league at the end of the year.

The North Iowa Cedar League has experienced change since the first edition in 1930. While another team is leaving after the upcoming school year, that is not the biggest change as the conference heads into another year of competition.

The league will have 16 teams this season as Oelwein joined after the 2020-21 school year. For now, the West - AGWSR, BCLUW, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, and South Hardin - will not change. The addition of Oelwein created a third division. They will be placed in the east side of the conference along with Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union and Wapsie Valley. The new Central division will have Aplington-Parkersburg, Waterloo Columbus, Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson.

