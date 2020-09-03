One of the biggest bright spot for Iowa Falls-Alden in their loss to South Hardin was the receiving corps, including Blake Janssen. The Cadets combined for 11 catches and 117 yards in the loss. They will need to continue to do that throughout the year in order to free up Karson Sharar in the backfield.
The layout of Iowa Falls-Alden's football schedule doesn't provide the team many favors. Friday's home opener may be even tougher due to the events of last week's road defeat at South Hardin.
The Cadets looked to be in good shape at the half, leading the Tigers by an 19-8 count. But self-inflicted mistakes haunted the visitors and SH took advantage, scoring the game winning score with roughly five minutes on the clock to win, 23-19.
