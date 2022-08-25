Belmond-Klemme was one of four teams AGWSR beat last season. While both graduated some key players, the Cougars return the bulk of their roster on both sides of the ball. The Broncos, on the other hand, lost three of their top-four running backs and three of their top-four receivers. Which team finds capable replacements for those graduates will have the upper hand in Ackley this Friday night.
On paper, that appears to be the Cougars. Offensively, they lost Cale Culver who rushed for 574 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries. Kaden Abbas is poised to replace him as the feature back off a 449-yard and five score season. They also lost leading receiver Jayden Bowles who had 123 yards on eight catches, but Gabe Nederhoff is back with 95 yards on three catches and Abbas with 91 yards and a score on six catches.
