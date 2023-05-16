The AGWSR Cougars qualified for the State Meet for the second time in three seasons with a runner-up finish in the Class 1A District Monday in Mason City. Pictured are (left to right): Eli Kuper, Bo Gerbracht, Eli Brandt, Easton Kerns, Gabe Nederhoff, Tyler Nederhoff and head coach Ryley Schipper.
AGWSR is fast becoming a boys golf school. After winning the 2021 Class 1A State title with an unheralded group, they have a chance to do it again after a runner-up finish in the District Meet at Mason City on Monday.
The Cougars earned the spot with a 330, just one stroke behind champion West Fork and three ahead of prohibitive favorite East Buchanan.
