Bo Gerbracht had a two-hole stretch on the Town & Country Club Course in Nashua where he went eagle-birdie. While he struggled a bit on the back nine, he did more than enough to card a 78 and lead the AGWSR Cougars to the Class 1A Sectional Title.

The Cougars put a team 335 on the board to qualify for Monday’s District in Mason City. Runner-up Rockford shot a 370.

