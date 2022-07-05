Darren Veld
Darren Veld

There is more than one way to end the season on a positive note. The most obvious is winning the State title. The less obvious is going down with chins up while losing.

The AGWSR baseball team (9-14) did the latter in a 6-5 loss to North Tama (16-9) in Traer Saturday night. The Class 1A Sectional first round loss ended AGWSR’s season and while disappointing, it was not upsetting as they battled from five down to tie it in the seventh.

