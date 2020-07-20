Luke Starr
Buy Now

Luke Starr, one of three AGWSR seniors, went five innings of Saturday's Class 1A District 3 Final in Mason City. The three-time defending State champions from Newman handed him a 6-0 loss.

The AGWSR Cougars were enjoying the winningest season ever for the program. The shortened schedule saw them build a 10-1 record heading into Saturday’s Class 1A Dist. 3 final. Now they have the memory of a 10-2 season following a 6-0 loss to the Mason City Newman on the Knights’ home diamond.

AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter the loss is rough, but just playing in the District final was great. This year, he said it was extra special. That, he added, is a reflection of his squad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.