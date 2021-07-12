The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels stole seven bases in their 4-0 Class 1A Dist. 11 first round win Saturday in Reinbeck. Bradly Roder gets handcuffed here as Landon Benning backs up the throw. The loss ended AGWSR's season at 6-11.
It’s been said that speed kills. It certainly hurt the AGWSR Cougars (6-11) as the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (10-21) swiped seven bases. Each time it set them up to score to win the Class 1A Dist. 11 opener in Reinbeck by a 4-0 count.
For Cougar skipper Dave Showalter, there were some tough goodbyes after the game, but he was generally happy with the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.