The AGWSR Cougars have been on the verge of winning games this season, but there’s always been a stretch that cost them. Friday was no different as they ended their 0-21 campaign with a 75-48 Class 1A District 2 loss to Riceville (4-19) in Riceville.
“Effort wise we played probably the hardest we have all year and it just didn't play out for us,” AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper said. “I could sit here and say that I'm unhappy with the year, but the memories I've made with this group and their willingness to show up every day made this season really fun for me and that's a credit to those young men. We got better as the year went on and that's all you can ask as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.