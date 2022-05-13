Thanks to the heat on Thursday, the AGWSR Cougars have to wait to find out if they got more than three events through to next week’s State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines.
What the Cougars do know is that Darren Veld won the discus at the Class 1A Qualifier in Hudson, and is a qualifier. They also know that Ava Olson is in with a win in the high jump as well as in the 4x100 with Trevyn Smith, Brynn Smith and Trinity Rotgers. But because the Qualifier at Lawton-Bronson was postponed to Friday, that means AGWSR and the rest of the 1A squads need to wait to find out the at-large bids that will fill out the State events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.