Ava Olson scored four points in AGWSR's 56-24 win over the Colo-NESCO Royals Thursday night in Ackley. The Cougars beat C-N earlier in the week, but this one was to move on to the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinals.
Of the 12 quarters the 13th-ranked AGWSR Cougar girls (21-1) have played this past week, eight of them have been against the Colo-NESCO Royals (2-19) and they have led them all. Tuesday’s Class 1A Region 2 opener in Ackley was closer, however, as the hosts won 56-24 to move on to the next Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Hartwick-Ladora-Victor (6-16) back in Ackley.
Just three nights earlier, in Colo, the Cougars beat the Royals 68-18. After C-N opened the scoring on a Riley Handsacker double, AGWSR’s Brynn Smith hit a three from the right corner and it looked like the results were going to be the same. AGWSR put a press on the Royals that created seven turnovers and led to a 21-2 lead. C-N finally got on the board again with 55 seconds to play in the first, but the Cougars closed the frame with a Nakia Ollivierre triple and a 24-4 lead.
