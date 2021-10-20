Lila Vaughn finished with two kills and a block in AGWSR's three-set Class 1A Region 4 Quarterfinal loss to Janesville in Janesville Wednesday night. The loss ended the 15th-ranked Cougars' season at 19-17.
The Janesville Wildcats have one of the more storied volleyball programs in northeast Iowa, if not the state. They have been to every State Tournament since 2010, and have won five titles in that span.
Wednesday night, in a Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal on their home court, Janesville looked poised to make another run to Cedar Rapids. They beat AGWSR in three sets, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16.
