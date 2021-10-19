Lila Vaughn booked seven kills and a pair of blocks to help AGWSR beat West Hancock in three sets in Monday's Class 1A Region 4 first round at Ackley. The cougars face perennial power Janesville in Janesville Wednesday night.
Maybe it was going 9-2 in their final 11 games. Maybe it was seeing the 15 in front AGWSR in the final regular season rankings released earlier in the day. Or maybe it was seeing the three-win West Hancock Eagles on the other side of the net. Whatever it was, the energy on the cougar side was as high as it’s been all season. Maybe higher.
The Cougars dispatched WH in three sets (25-13, 25-9, 25-10) moving to the second round with a 19-16 record. Whatever it was, the AGWSR will need more of it Wednesday as they face 10th-ranked Janesville (22-15) in Janesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.