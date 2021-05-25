AGWSR’s recent history in girls golf is that of being painfully close. After flirting with a couple Regional Finals berths over the last few seasons, they finally got to one on Monday. And, after having individuals in the same timeframe almost make it to the next level only to fall short of the Regional Final, it happened again on Monday only the next level was State.
The Cougars shot a team 450, last in the seven-team field at the Mason City Country Club. While well out of contention for the State berths allotted to the top-two teams, head coach Stacy Drake still had a chance with an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.