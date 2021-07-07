Sidney Schafer hurled one of her best games as a sophomore first year starter. She only struckout three, but walked nobody and limited the visiting GM-G Wolverines to just two runs in a 10-2 Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal win in Ackley Tuesday night.
For one night at least, the AGWSR Cougars found the perfect formula to win a softball game. They hit the ball, they fielded the ball, they threw the ball. More importantly, they didn’t let the other team do too much of any of that in their 10-2 Class 1A Region 7 First Round win over Green Mountain-Garwin in Ackley Tuesday night.
AGWSR, after throwing a runner out at the plate on a flyout to end the top of the first, turned around to score a run in the home half after MaKenna Kuper reached on a leadoff error. She stole second, moved to third on a Taylor Sperfslage single, then scored on a second error off Trevyn Smith’s bat.
