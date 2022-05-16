This season was not one that AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake and her squad was hoping for. Dealing with the weather all spring, nobody could find a real flow to their swings. It all came to an end Friday in the first round of Class 1A Regional play with a seventh-place finish in Tripoli.
“The girls had a quick season with having to cancel meets and practices all year, so it makes this meet seem like it came extra fast this year,” AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake said. “This wasn't our best year but the improvement that these girls have made throughout the year has been quite the achievement in itself. For four of them, this was their first season out and the other two only their second. To have four girls all right around 60 for both nines was a good day.”
