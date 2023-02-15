Nakia Ollivierre (front row center) led the Cougars to a Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinal win Tuesday night in Ackley. She needed 15 points to reach 500 for her career, and got it on a second quarter three-pointer on her way to 25. She is just a freshman and credits her teammates with reaching the mark.
When Nakia Ollivierre scored her 15th point, on a three-pointer with 21 seconds to play in the first half, the 5’8” freshman point guard reached the 500-point plateau. She finished the night with 25 points, leading the 12th-ranked AGWSR Cougars (22-2) to a 75-26 win over Hartwick-Ladora-Victor Warriors (6-17) and into Friday's Class 1A Region 2 semifinals.
“It was my goal coming into the season to get 500 points and I worked really hard to get it,” Ollivierre said. “But my teammates really helped me get it. They get me into the game and get me shots, so I’m really grateful for that.”
