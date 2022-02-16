Grace Finger scored 12 points despite missing most of the first half with foul trouble. She and Josie Kuper controlled the posts in the second half to lead AGWSR to a 42-35 Class 1A Regional semifinal win in Clarksville Tuesday night.
The AGWSR Cougars (14-9) were never out of the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal against the Clarksville Indians (18-5) Tuesday night in Clarksville, but they were on the ropes early.
Leading scorer Grace Finger was on the bench after picking up her second foul with 2:07 to play in the first quarter and didn’t return until the second half. Josie Kuper also picked up three fouls in the first half. Both, however, finished with 12 points to lead the Cougars to a 42-35 win over the hosts.
