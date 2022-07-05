Tessa Sperfslage slid home with the first of AGWSR's 19 runs here after reaching on a walk. She scored on a wild pitch, one of five by Northwood-Kensett in the first inning that led to 11 runs. AGWSR won 19-0 in three innings to advance to tomorrow night's Class 1A Region 4 Quarterfinal in Fort dodge against 14th-ranked St. Edmond.
The AGWSR Cougars (4-24) needed just an hour and three innings to dispatch the Northwood-Kensett Vikings (0-21) in a first round Class 1A Region 4 game in Ackley Friday night. They got 11 runs in the first and eight in the second while starter Sidney Schafer gave up just two base hit to take a 19-0 win.
The hosts did the bulk of their damage with just 10 hits in the opening frame. Neither of which came before they seven batters to the plate. Tessa Sperfslage, Avery Lafrenz, Quinn Holmgaard, and Catelynn Koop all reached on balls while Ava Olson was hit by a pitch, Elise Olson on a fielder’s choice, and Brylea Metzgar on an error. Four scored on wild pitches in the series, another on a passed ball.
