The AGWSR Cougars (4-25) saved their best softball for the last two weeks of the season, but that season ended Wednesday night in Fort Dodge. The host St. Edmond Gaels (24-6) had a battle on their hands, but won a Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal by an 8-1 decision.
The Cougars never led, but were tied at one after their half of the third inning. The Gaels got that one back, then added two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one more for good measure in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.