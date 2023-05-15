While team regionals across the state were getting postponed due to weather, South Hardin was able to get theirs in.
After an hour rain delay, the Tigers saw their season come to an end at the hands at No. 1 Waterloo Columbus Catholic. The Sailors had already advanced their entire lineup in the singles and doubles tournament and knocked off SH 5-0 in the team regional on Saturday.
